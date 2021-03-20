Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,117 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $26,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 60.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,378 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 21.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Adobe by 73.4% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 10.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,780 shares of the software company’s stock worth $137,703,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 102.1% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the software company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $538.68.

Shares of ADBE opened at $441.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $468.07 and its 200 day moving average is $478.33. The company has a market capitalization of $211.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $287.78 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,515 shares of company stock worth $52,971,092. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

