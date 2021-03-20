Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 45,907 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $11,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 317.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,248.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.60.

NYSE IFF opened at $137.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.14 and a 1-year high of $143.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.41.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

