Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 12,102 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,102 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.06% of Republic Services worth $19,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,944,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,328,000 after acquiring an additional 469,515 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,693,000 after acquiring an additional 583,293 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,865,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,921,000 after acquiring an additional 125,911 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,036,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,081,000 after acquiring an additional 494,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,024,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,969,000 after acquiring an additional 95,755 shares during the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

RSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

Shares of RSG opened at $96.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.25. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.