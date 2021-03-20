Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 12,846 Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,846 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of PRA Health Sciences worth $14,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $407,805.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $150.05 on Friday. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $155.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRAH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.45.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

