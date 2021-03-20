Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 24,967 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,478 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,967 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.40% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $11,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $88.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.48.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $265.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa purchased 10,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,405.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TCBI. Truist raised their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.45.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

