Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 35,539 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,539 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of Eagle Bancorp worth $12,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 57.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EGBN stock opened at $55.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $57.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.72.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.41 million. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EGBN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. G.Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

