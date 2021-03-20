Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 44,263 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,263 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.32% of ACI Worldwide worth $14,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the third quarter worth $221,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 262,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 39.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACIW opened at $39.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 77.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.08 and its 200-day moving average is $34.86. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.97 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

ACIW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

