Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 47,225 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,225 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.63% of Exponent worth $29,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Exponent by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Exponent by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Exponent by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Exponent by 0.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

In other Exponent news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $94,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,585.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $95.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.65 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.86 and its 200 day moving average is $84.38. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.03 and a 1 year high of $100.94.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $97.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.22 million. Research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.