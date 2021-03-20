Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 772,915 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 88.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 772,915 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $18,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total transaction of $308,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,826.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,946,990 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

CME Group stock opened at $202.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.72 and a twelve month high of $216.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.55 and a 200-day moving average of $179.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.94%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

