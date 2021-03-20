Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145,074 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Colliers International Group worth $15,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 47,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 95,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,548,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 242,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,473,000 after buying an additional 46,438 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 397,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,507,000 after buying an additional 92,392 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 122,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,192,000 after buying an additional 19,585 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIGI opened at $101.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.78 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.24. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $111.71.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $913.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.10 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.29.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

