Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,191 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $21,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $163,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $288,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG opened at $707.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $749.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $745.47. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ISRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $736.75.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

