Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,475 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 1.51% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $16,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCRI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 333.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCRI stock opened at $64.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.72. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $70.89.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

