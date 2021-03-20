Equal Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last seven days, Equal has traded 37.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Equal has a total market capitalization of $403,944.89 and approximately $27,986.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equal token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00051547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00014399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.90 or 0.00647027 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00069517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00024677 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00034213 BTC.

About Equal

Equal (EQL) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 345,274,650 tokens. The official website for Equal is equal.tech . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io

Buying and Selling Equal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

