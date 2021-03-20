Ergo Price Hits $1.97 (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00003346 BTC on popular exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $59.79 million and $747,417.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ergo has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,762.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,823.35 or 0.03102934 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.84 or 0.00345183 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.93 or 0.00929050 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $238.08 or 0.00405159 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $208.33 or 0.00354530 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003589 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.22 or 0.00265856 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00021243 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 33,713,025 coins and its circulating supply is 30,409,303 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org

Buying and Selling Ergo

