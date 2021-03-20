ESBC Reaches Market Cap of $753,548.83 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. ESBC has a market cap of $753,548.83 and $74,019.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ESBC coin can now be bought for $0.0285 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ESBC has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ESBC alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 26,750,870 coins and its circulating supply is 26,471,536 coins. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ESBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ESBC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.