Essentia (ESS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.27 Million

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded up 61.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Essentia token can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $8.41 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Essentia has traded up 94.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00051117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00014937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.17 or 0.00640546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00068964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00024632 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00033487 BTC.

Essentia Profile

ESS is a token. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,399,497,427 tokens. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

