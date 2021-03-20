Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires 3,242 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,301 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Illumina by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,338,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,182 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,666,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $616,575,000 after acquiring an additional 82,617 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $481,158,000 after acquiring an additional 81,815 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 28.0% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,474,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $455,611,000 after acquiring an additional 322,674 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.1% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,188,813 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $367,439,000 after acquiring an additional 118,880 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus cut their price objective on Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $367.85.

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $6.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $415.90. 1,225,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,171. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.00 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $440.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.04.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.27, for a total value of $109,581.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,687,250.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.65, for a total value of $102,885.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,479.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,871 shares of company stock worth $7,321,028 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

