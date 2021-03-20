Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Boosts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 0.8% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.18.

NYSE GS traded down $3.80 on Friday, hitting $344.20. 3,512,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319,408. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.26 and a fifty-two week high of $356.85. The company has a market cap of $119.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $315.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In related news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

