Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,607 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 10,101 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JNB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Starbucks by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.54.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.34. The company had a trading volume of 21,452,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,639,953. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $112.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.10, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.52.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

