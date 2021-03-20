Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys 10,101 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,607 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,101 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,543,789,000 after purchasing an additional 630,989 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,184,183,000 after acquiring an additional 259,981 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,257,092,000 after buying an additional 230,070 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,116,987,000 after buying an additional 58,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,557,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $649,356,000 after buying an additional 50,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $106.34. 21,452,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,639,953. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.97 and its 200 day moving average is $97.52. The company has a market capitalization of $125.19 billion, a PE ratio of 138.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $112.34.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

