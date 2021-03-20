Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys 18,274 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,274 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.53. The company had a trading volume of 48,348,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,359,668. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $198.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.53.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

