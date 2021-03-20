Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,407 shares during the period. Cognex makes up approximately 0.8% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $6,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,666,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $374,685,000 after buying an additional 207,492 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 103,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,303,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the third quarter worth about $2,422,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 70.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. HSBC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.90.

CGNX traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.25. 1,909,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.76 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.74. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $223.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.81 million. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $853,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,476. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $9,517,400.00. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

