Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,597 shares during the period. Twist Bioscience makes up about 1.1% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Twist Bioscience worth $8,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TWST. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 75,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.53, for a total transaction of $13,239,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,522,787.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 5,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total transaction of $846,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,694,772.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,221 shares of company stock worth $22,572,044. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

Shares of TWST traded up $5.98 on Friday, reaching $130.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,986,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.30. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. The business had revenue of $28.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.26 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.