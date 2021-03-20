Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,874 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.11% of Endava worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAVA. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Endava by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Endava in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Endava in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Endava in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endava stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.41. The stock had a trading volume of 64,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.68 and its 200 day moving average is $71.90. Endava plc has a one year low of $27.21 and a one year high of $91.00.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $28.77. The business had revenue of $139.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.41 million. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Endava plc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAVA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.11.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

