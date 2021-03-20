Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $5.07 Million Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,517 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,538 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 100.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.96. The company had a trading volume of 24,422,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,642,256. The company has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $15.54 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.25.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upgraded Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.91.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

