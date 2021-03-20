Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $6.54 Million Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the period. Generac accounts for approximately 0.8% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $6,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Generac by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $305.63. The company had a trading volume of 12,919,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $364.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $310.24 and its 200-day moving average is $239.61.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.33.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total value of $2,248,633.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $12,817,815 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

