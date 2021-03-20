Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $9.77 Million Holdings in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 585,148 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 99,603 shares during the period. Aspen Aerogels accounts for about 1.2% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 2.18% of Aspen Aerogels worth $9,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 518.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ASPN shares. HC Wainwright cut Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

In related news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $328,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASPN stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $20.11. 610,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,131. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.79. The company has a market capitalization of $569.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 1.75. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $26.98.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Aerogels Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

