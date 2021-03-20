Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PTON. Cowen lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON traded up $5.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.31. The company had a trading volume of 11,222,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,964,611. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,547.29 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $21.78 and a one year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total value of $6,106,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,448.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $2,230,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,655,898.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,584 shares of company stock valued at $43,876,550. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.