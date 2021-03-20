Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases 32,766 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 147.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,959 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,766 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.06% of Globus Medical worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 38.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,357,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,202,000 after acquiring an additional 373,501 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 35.7% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,627,000 after acquiring an additional 274,070 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,405,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $483,013,000 after acquiring an additional 204,321 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,821,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Globus Medical by 110.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 329,552 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,319,000 after acquiring an additional 173,307 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.47. 1,281,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,122. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.30 and a 200 day moving average of $59.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.73, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.53 and a 12-month high of $68.24.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Globus Medical from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

