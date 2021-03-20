Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Raises Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,981 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for about 0.9% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $7,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 736,350.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 53,760,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 53,753,619 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,365,482 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,466,630,000 after buying an additional 7,504,643 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 92.4% in the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 10,743,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $168,008,000 after buying an additional 5,158,588 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $77,683,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 225.5% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,660,219 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $72,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,632 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCX. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.12.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.99. 33,270,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,105,645. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.73 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,946,612.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

