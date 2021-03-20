Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,424 shares during the period. CrowdStrike accounts for approximately 0.9% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike stock traded up $4.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,375,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,201,393. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of -405.47 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.01 and a 12 month high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $6,287,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.30, for a total value of $996,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 707,522 shares of company stock worth $149,594,030. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.64.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

