Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 3,305 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises about 0.8% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth $5,027,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,375,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD traded up $5.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $289.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,729,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,679,183. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.66. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.34 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $311.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup began coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.16.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

