Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 3,533 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,533 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. FMR LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,783 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 17.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,968,000 after buying an additional 634,410 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Caterpillar by 34.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,547,000 after buying an additional 611,594 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1,174.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 372,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,713,000 after buying an additional 342,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 447,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,467,000 after buying an additional 234,686 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.05.

CAT stock traded down $5.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,485,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,961. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.64 and a 52 week high of $237.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.19.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

