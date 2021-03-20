Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Trims Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Biogen by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Biogen by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,012,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,283,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Biogen by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 20,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.47.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $4.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $267.07. 2,117,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,566. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $272.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

