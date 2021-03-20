Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,028 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. Intuit comprises about 0.8% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,318,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.05.

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,094 over the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTU traded up $7.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $381.28. 4,423,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,034. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $423.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $392.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

