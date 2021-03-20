Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $356.66 Million

Equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) will announce sales of $356.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $352.40 million and the highest is $363.00 million. Essex Property Trust posted sales of $392.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 10,320 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 62.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 21.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,548,000 after purchasing an additional 21,684 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESS opened at $275.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $264.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $175.81 and a 12-month high of $294.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

