Ethereum Classic Price Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $12.57 or 0.00021337 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $1.46 billion and $744.63 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,841.48 or 0.03124963 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

