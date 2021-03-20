Ethereum Gold Project Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market cap of $69,609.33 and $124.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00051258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00014440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $377.02 or 0.00641596 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00068893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00024550 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00033561 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Coin Profile

Ethereum Gold Project (CRYPTO:ETGP) is a coin. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,923,698,545 coins. The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value. “

Ethereum Gold Project Coin Trading

