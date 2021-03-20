ETHplode Achieves Market Capitalization of $60,183.20 (ETHPLO)

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One ETHplode coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. ETHplode has a market cap of $60,183.20 and approximately $12.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ETHplode has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00051602 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00014030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $386.74 or 0.00649161 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00069601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00024478 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00034214 BTC.

About ETHplode

ETHplode (ETHPLO) is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,878,588 coins and its circulating supply is 43,864,487 coins. The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ETHplode’s official website is ethplode.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling ETHplode

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHplode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHplode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

