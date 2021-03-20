Evedo (EVED) Price Reaches $0.53 on Exchanges

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Evedo has a market capitalization of $7.59 million and $16.96 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evedo coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00000904 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Evedo has traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Evedo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00051173 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00014890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $375.63 or 0.00640776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00068971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00024608 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00033531 BTC.

Evedo Coin Profile

EVED is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,323,540 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.