EventChain Reaches Market Cap of $848,214.18 (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. EventChain has a total market cap of $848,214.18 and approximately $35,004.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EventChain has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. One EventChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0271 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00050884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00014654 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $373.57 or 0.00637945 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00068945 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00024573 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About EventChain

EventChain (CRYPTO:EVC) is a token. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

