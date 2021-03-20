Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,723 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Evergy news, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,734,954.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at $935,836.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.48 per share, with a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,271.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,735. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $59.54 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $65.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.06 and a 200-day moving average of $54.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 74.05%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

