Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Position Reduced by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,429 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.06% of Eversource Energy worth $16,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 61,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ES. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $82.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The stock has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.86%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

