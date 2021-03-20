EXMO Coin Price Up 128.9% This Week (EXM)

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One EXMO Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0248 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EXMO Coin has traded 128.9% higher against the US dollar. EXMO Coin has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and $362,673.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00050778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00014970 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.94 or 0.00636924 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00068650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00024738 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

EXMO Coin Profile

EXMO Coin is a token. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,227,725,815 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,346,538 tokens. EXMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/exmo-official . The official website for EXMO Coin is exmo.money/en/?v=1 . EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

Buying and Selling EXMO Coin

