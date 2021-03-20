EXRNchain Tops 1-Day Volume of $98,421.00 (EXRN)

EXRNchain (CURRENCY:EXRN) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last week, EXRNchain has traded up 176.8% against the US dollar. EXRNchain has a market capitalization of $9.01 million and approximately $98,421.00 worth of EXRNchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXRNchain token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EXRNchain Token Profile

EXRNchain (EXRN) is a token. EXRNchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for EXRNchain is exrnchain.com . EXRNchain’s official Twitter account is @EXRNtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EXRNchain is /r/EXRNchain

According to CryptoCompare, “EXRNchain is a project that aims to connect blockchains using crosschain gateway built on Ethereum smart contracts, allowing anyone to transact between them. EXRN is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token, used in the EXRNchain protocol. “

Buying and Selling EXRNchain

