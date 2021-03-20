extraDNA (XDNA) Market Cap Hits $563,835.62

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar. extraDNA has a market capitalization of $563,835.62 and $185,915.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One extraDNA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,010.60 or 0.99883686 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00035838 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00011890 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $227.09 or 0.00391009 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00285512 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $422.57 or 0.00727591 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00073397 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005095 BTC.

About extraDNA

extraDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,100,000,000 tokens. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org

extraDNA Token Trading

