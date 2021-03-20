Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Baupost Group LLC MA

Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 920,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,000 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 2.3% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings in Facebook were worth $251,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $110,275,000. University of Notre Dame DU Lac acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $11,432,000. Finally, Alerus Financial NA lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 44,807 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $84,090.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,317,449 shares of company stock valued at $350,191,800. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $11.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $290.11. 38,930,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,701,037. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.52. The firm has a market cap of $826.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.25 and a 52-week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

