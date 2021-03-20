Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Reduced by Wedgewood Partners Inc.

Wedgewood Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 12,436 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 6.9% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $46,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 1.4% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.57, for a total transaction of $1,753,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,317,449 shares of company stock worth $350,191,800. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

FB opened at $290.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $826.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.25 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.52.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.