Factom Price Hits $2.35 on Exchanges (FCT)

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One Factom coin can currently be bought for $2.35 or 0.00003998 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Factom has a market cap of $22.88 million and $33,829.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Factom has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.60 or 0.00451684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00067641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.93 or 0.00141041 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00064992 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.64 or 0.00676248 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00076599 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000508 BTC.

About Factom

Factom launched on September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 9,733,088 coins. Factom’s official message board is factomize.com/forums . The official website for Factom is www.factomprotocol.org . Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling Factom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Factom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Factom using one of the exchanges listed above.

