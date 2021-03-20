Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $505.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

NYSE:FICO opened at $458.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $464.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $463.77. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $219.71 and a twelve month high of $530.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $112,577.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.58, for a total value of $7,283,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,033 shares in the company, valued at $38,862,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FICO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,096,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 253.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,954,000 after buying an additional 147,324 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,894,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 524,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,257,000 after purchasing an additional 81,250 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,572,000 after purchasing an additional 55,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

